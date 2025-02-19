SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $833,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,510.74. This represents a 66.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,999,280 shares of company stock valued at $416,810,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

