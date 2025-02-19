Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Tops $82.17 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Solana has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $168.21 or 0.00176735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $82.17 billion and $6.74 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95,085.29 or 0.99904614 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,617.32 or 0.99412918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Solana

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 594,379,725 coins and its circulating supply is 488,501,428 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

