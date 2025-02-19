SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.45 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($2.45), Zacks reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. SolarEdge Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

