Solid Biosciences Inc. Reports Positive Initial Data from INSPIRE DUCHENNE Trial of SGT-003On February 18, 2025, Solid Biosciences Inc. announced positive initial data from the Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial evaluating SGT-003, a next-generation ge

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
