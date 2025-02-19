Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.0 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.