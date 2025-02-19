Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Sonoco Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. 834,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,081. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

