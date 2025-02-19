Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 7069426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Sony Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

