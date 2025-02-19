Southwest Gas (SWX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

SWX stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.