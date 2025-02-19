SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 831,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,041,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 14,795.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 130,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

