SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

