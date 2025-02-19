SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

