SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,929 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $161,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,045,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

