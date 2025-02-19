SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,758,000 after purchasing an additional 929,872 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,776,000 after purchasing an additional 840,689 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,722,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,359.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 697,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 681,859 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

