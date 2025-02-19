SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 131,339 shares.The stock last traded at $58.22 and had previously closed at $58.11.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

