SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 54,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 31,207 shares.The stock last traded at $84.87 and had previously closed at $84.82.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $567.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 193,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.