SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 46677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $582.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

