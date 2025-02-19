STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $559,590.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,848,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,947,192.23. This trade represents a 0.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 402,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,936,904. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

