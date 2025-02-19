StakeWise Staked ETH Price Hits $2,777.70 on Exchanges (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $310.53 million and $563,818.71 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,777.70 or 0.02910621 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 111,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,792 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 111,285.76455373. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,785.63071284 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $635,105.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

