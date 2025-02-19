Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 24.75%.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.95.
Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Star Bulk Carriers
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.