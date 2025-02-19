STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $131.06 million and $5,189.67 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

