State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,172 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $2,221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

