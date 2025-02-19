State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.23 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,517.69 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.64.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.