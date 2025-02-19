State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.97 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,475 shares of company stock worth $541,219 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

CSL stock opened at $354.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.59 and a 200-day moving average of $414.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $339.10 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.