State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in XPO were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in XPO by 84.2% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,042 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,938,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in XPO by 12,923.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in XPO by 239.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in XPO by 61.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 683,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

