State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,664 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,695,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,051,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,492,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 617,341 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.