State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 965 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after buying an additional 1,054,461 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,373,000 after buying an additional 315,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,760,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,559,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TROW stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

