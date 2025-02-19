State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,209,000 after purchasing an additional 161,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,792 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

