Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ) Insider Simon Taylor Buys 7,000,000 Shares

Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ – Get Free Report) insider Simon Taylor purchased 7,000,000 shares of Stellar Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($66,878.98).
Stellar Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.84.
About Stellar Resources
