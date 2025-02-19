Stephen Furlong Sells 17,307 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $71,131.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,666.20. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Stephen Furlong sold 10,845 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $41,536.35.
- On Monday, February 10th, Stephen Furlong sold 14,836 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $48,662.08.
STIM stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
