Stifel Canada Reduces Earnings Estimates for CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

