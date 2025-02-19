Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 18th (ADEA, AIP, AMD, ANET, ANIX, AUTO, AV, AVXL, AXL, AXSM)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 18th:

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aviva (LON:AV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 615 ($7.76) target price on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $138.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.50.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 497 ($6.27) price target on the stock.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $10.30 price target on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,770 ($60.17) target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.