Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 18th (ADEA, AIP, AMD, ANET, ANIX, AUTO, AV, AVXL, AXL, AXSM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 18th:

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aviva (LON:AV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 615 ($7.76) target price on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $138.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.50.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 497 ($6.27) price target on the stock.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $10.30 price target on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 4,770 ($60.17) target price on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

