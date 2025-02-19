Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Moderna Call Options (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 179,268 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical volume of 97,935 call options.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. 18,950,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,056,006. Moderna has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

