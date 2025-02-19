StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $96,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Stories

