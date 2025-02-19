Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 3,897.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $345,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGHM opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

