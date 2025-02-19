Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 960,407 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,998,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

