Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 299.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,166 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,188,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,407 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,497 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,433,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price target (up previously from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.59.

Arista Networks stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,391.76. This represents a 95.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,320 shares of company stock worth $37,946,706. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

