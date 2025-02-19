Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 34,458 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $893.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

