Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $322.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $97.06.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

