Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 46,655 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -311.57 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

