Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,118,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter.

ONEY opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $99.63 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $848.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

