Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 15,196 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 359,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
