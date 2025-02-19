Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 15,196 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 359,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.