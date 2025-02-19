Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

