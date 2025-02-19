Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,254,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 697,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 114,872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 98,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $33.79.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
