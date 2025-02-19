Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Lessened by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.