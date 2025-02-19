Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,776,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $354.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $339.10 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.59 and a 200-day moving average of $414.09.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,475 shares of company stock valued at $541,219. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

