Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.