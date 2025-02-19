Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 215.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,599 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,417 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,564 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

