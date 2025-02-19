Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 99.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $309,425.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,622.48. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.