Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 41,440,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 9,232,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

