Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFMW) Stock Price Down 20.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFMW – Get Free Report) were down 20.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 5,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

